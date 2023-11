ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Captain of the Kazakhstan's national football team and one of the most decorated footballers in Kazakhstan Samat Smakov is now the Ordabasy player.

According to Sports.kz, Smakov's move to the Shymkent-based club was finalized on August 4 at the signing ceremony of the contract.



The 37-year-old Smakov spent the last season with FC Aktobe.