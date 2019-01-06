Sancheoneo Ice Festival underway in S. Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival is underway in the Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learned from Yonhap.

This year's festival lasts from Jan. 5 to Jan. 27.





Photo: People fish for "sancheoneo," a species of trout known to live only in very clean fresh water, on a frozen river in Hwacheon, about 120 kilometers northeast of Seoul, during the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival on Jan. 6, 2019. (Yonhap)