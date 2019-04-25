EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:18, 25 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Sanchez about splitting with GGG: I was blindsided really

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM After Gennady Golovkin announced that he and his trainer Abel Sanchez had parted ways, the latter decided to unveil some details regarding GGG's career, Sports.kz reports citing ESPN.

    "He is greedy and ungrateful. He has just signed a $100 million contract with DAZN. It's all over money. It is very disappointing, because I have never thought that this young man would do like that. I thought he was more scrupulous and had more upbringing. I was really blindsided," Sanchez said.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!