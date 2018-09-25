Sanchez doubts age will be factor in Golovkin vs Canelo 3rd fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, the trainer of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin hopes that the third fight with Mexican Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez still can be made, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The first fight held in September 2017 ended in a controversial draw. Canelo was pronounced the winner of the second 12-round fight and captured WBC and WBA titles a week ago.



Sanchez believes that the third fight should be made in September 2019: "I know that they're both going to have a rest, I know that they need a rest. It's a matter of Tom Loeffler and Oscar De La Hoya getting together and trying to see if it's a possibility. I think that the fans want the fight, now it's a matter of the promotions coming together and putting it on in September of next year."



In September 2019 Golovkin will be 37, but his trainer doubts the age will come into play.



"We want to say no but we have to be realistic [about age being a factor]. They looked so good this time, both of them. [Age] may play a part, but I don't think it would. I think that they are both geared for each other as were Marquez and Pacquiao. If they can give us the same type of effort and the same type of fight, I don't think you will see a difference," he told On The Ropes Boxing Radio.