Sanchez: GGG v Canelo talks progressing well

The teams of WBO first middle weight champion Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 КО) and middle weight champion in WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 КО) keep on negotiating and even have come to certain success, sports.kz wrote.

«Tom tells me that they are progressing well with the negotiations. I really hope they are concluded as it's a fight boxing needs. The fans need the best fights that can be made to happen", GGG trainer Abel Sanchez told World Boxing News.

It had been mentioned many times that GGG vs Alvarez fight might take place in September 2017. But prior to the fight each of them should win their upcoming duels. On March 17 in New York at HBO PPV Golovkin will meet with the regular WBA champion Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 КО).



Alvarez will have his fight on May 6 also at HBO PPV. Most probably his rival will be Julio Sezar Chaves Jr (50-2-1, 32 КО).