Sanchez: Golovkin is not a machine

Abel Sanchez, trainer of Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs), believes that too much emphasis was placed on GGG's knockout streak prior to his fight with American Daniel Jacobs.

"Prior to the fight we talked about him not fighting bigger names, it wasn't really motivational for him and we did have that off-time in December, we fought in September. He had been off six months, it could have been that. That's not making an excuse but he didn't look as well. He's not a machine so he's not going to look perfect every time. I think the people are putting too much into the knockout streak. Nobody has ever done it so maybe it was special, but for us as a team it was just as important because for Gennady's sake he knows he can go a hard twelve and still be strong at the end of the fight. So there's a silver lining to everything but there was too much emphasis on the knockout streak," Sanchez told Boxingscene.com.



Sanchez added that Golovkin wasn't focused on knocking Jacobs out: "Our focus was to make sure we get the win."



As a reminder, Gennady Golovkin defended all four middleweight titles against Jacobs in the 12-round fight at Madison Square Garden in NYC this past Saturday.