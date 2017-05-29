Sanchez: Golovkin may drop Canelo in the fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez, the trainer of undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan, shared his thought on why the upcoming Golovkin vs Alvarez fight might be stopped, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"I believe that if he stops him, he stops because he's worn him down and has hit him with some very good shots. Golovkin may drop him in the fight, but Canelo is a much improved fighter and has proven that he has a decent chin," Sanchez told On the Ropes Boxing Radio.



The legendary trainer believes that Alvarez is not going to wear out, he will go the twelve rounds throwing hard punches.



"He's got good conditioning, but I think the strength and the constant pounding throughout the second part of the fight will be why the fight is stopped, if it is stopped," Sanchez added.