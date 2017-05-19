Sanchez: Now we know Golovkin can go strong twelve

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Abel Sanchez who trains undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) from Kazakhstan has responded to the critics claiming that GGG looked bad in the 12-round fight with American Danny Jacobs, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"Somebody asked me about how bad Golovkin looked. My question to them was, ‘How did Jacobs look to you?" Oh, he looked great what a great fighter.' For me to say Gennady looked bad would be putting Jacobs down. I mean, Jacobs looked great and the guys who are going to be facing Gennady it's a lottery ticket for them," Sanchez told Boxingscene.com.



"If they don't get ready, if they don't get prepared to the point, physically and mentally, they can be - then why are they facing Gennady? The fact Jacobs went twelve rounds is good for Gennady because at least we know he can go a strong twelve. He didn't get the knockout but you know what? You're not going to knock everybody out and if he had they'd be calling Danny Jacobs a bum," he added.