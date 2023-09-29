Sanction confrontation is absolutely counterproductive – Tokayev

Sanction confrontation is absolutely counterproductive. This is what President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an exclusive comment to Kazinform correspondent during his official visit to Berlin.

“Some Russian media and politicians express criticisim of your statements made at the press conference in Berlin during your official visit to Germany. They state that Kazakhstan is moving away from cooperation with Russia, while 'flirting' with the West. What can you say about such allegations?” the correspondent asked the President.

“Kazakhstan is not "anti-Russia," we firmly adhere to the course of comprehensive cooperation with Russia, with which we are united by the longest border in the world. As I said at that press conference, we have longstanding traditions of cooperation in various fields, including trade and humanitarian ties,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

“As for sanctions, at the recent session of the UN General Assembly and in my other speeches, I noted that this kind of confrontation is absolutely counterproductive from the viewpoint of restoration of international relations, which have eroded as a result of aggravation of global situation. I would like to emphasize that Kazakhstan does not have goods that fall under sanctions, and, therefore, does not trade in them. Kazakhstan also does not participate in the so-called parallel import to Russia. As for trade in traditional goods, it keeps rising, and last year the volume of the Kazakh-Russian trade reached 25 billion U.S. dollars,” he noted.

The President reminded of the recent Innoprom exhibition held successfully in Astana, which was also attended by a delegation of Russia led by Chairman of the Government Mikhail Mishustin.

“At the same time, Kazakhstan is forced to take into account sanction restrictions and it maintains contacts on this issue with the relevant international organizations. Taking this opportunity, I would like to draw attention to my calling for diplomats to find a mutually acceptable basis for negotiations on Russia-Ukraine peace. It is critically important, since the world has approached a dangerous line of fatal confrontation with the harmful consequences for the majority of the mankind,” he stressed.