Sanctions against Russia have nothing to do with Kazakhstan: U.S. Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol clarified whether the sanctions against Russia will affect Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ambassador told the press briefing that the Russia-related sanctions have nothing to do with Kazakhstan. In principle, the intention and the impulse of that policy are not targeted at Kazakhstan. As to the impact of these sanctions on the economy of Kazakhstan, there is a particular concern on the part of Kazakhstan. The U.S. agreed to consult with the Kazakh partners on this issue. For instance, under the legislation passed by the Congress, and so on. The U.S. holds and will continue holding talks and consultations with the Kazakh partners on how that legislation will operate. There are intentions on the part of the U.S. that these sanctions will not be negative for Kazakhstan as well as Kazakh businesses and American businesses which operate in Kazakhstan.

He also underscored that the U.S. supports President Nursultan Nazarbayev's statement that the United States and Russia should cooperate on many international issues.



American diplomat reminded that Nursultan Nazarbayev stated that the cooperation and talks between Russia and the U.S. are needed in tackling many international issues. For instance, the situation on the Korean Peninsula. He noted that the American side agrees with this. There should be mutual understanding and joint efforts, within the UN in particular, so that the policies of the United States, Russia, and China could be on the same page as to how we can do something together and under the aegis of the UN, so that this crisis would not be so acute as it is now. In addition to the Korean Peninsula, this also concerns Ukraine, Afghanistan, all regional and international crises, he added.