EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:29, 14 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Sanctions for violations of Syria ceasefire to be discussed in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Monitoring of ceasefire violations and sanctions for violations of ceasefire will be discussed at the high-level meeting as part of the Astana Process on Syria in the Kazakh capital, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov revealed on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The meeting will focus on the mechanism of recording ceasefire violations and the regime of imposing sanctions on those who violate ceasefire in Syria," Minister Abdrakhmanov said on the margins of the Government's session.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Ministry of Foreign Affairs Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project) Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!