Sandibek Khairov awarded with Aibyn order of 2nd degree posthumously

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to award the Aibyn order of the 2nd degree to Sandibek Khairov posthumously, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Sandibek Khairov, the deputy commander of the military unit 32363 of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was posthumously awarded the Aibyn order of the 2nd degree in recognition of his unparalleled courage and commitment to military duty and the act of heroism while protecting the national interests.

The decree will become effective upon signing.