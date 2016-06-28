Sanitary and epidemiological service to be supervised by Healthcare Ministry - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov believes that the national sanitary and epidemiological service should be controlled by the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Speaking at the session of the Government on Tuesday, Karim Massimov criticized the lack of veterinary control in the regions of Kazakhstan.



At the session the Prime Minister stressed that the sanitary and epidemiological service should be supervised by the Ministry [of Healthcare and Social Development]. He instructed Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayev to submit her proposals regarding this issue.



Recall that this week Karim Massimov visited Karaganda region where the recent anthrax outbreak killed 2 people.