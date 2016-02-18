Sanitary aviation, ambulance service and telemedicine to be merged in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sanitary aviation, ambulance service and telemedicine of Kazakhstan will be merged. Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova told it today at the Ministry's extended session.

As the Minister noted, outdated equipment, lack of unified treatment standards and interdepartmental interaction regulations as well as improper coordination raises the risks of low-quality and untimely treatment.

“In this regard, we have developed some propositions on transformation of the Republican Sanitary Aviation Centre into the Republican Centre or Integrated Emergency Medical Care. The new centre will unite the country’s sanitary aviation, emergency ambulance service, mobile health service and telemedicine. The second proposition is to establish a unified call-centre, to implement international standards of health services and to train personnel. The third one is to improve infrastructure, which means to attract private investments or strategic partners to modernization of transport and equipment, based on private-public partnership”, noted she.