Santa Claus from Lapland wishes Happy New Year to Kazakh children

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a video from his village in Lapland, Santa Claus sent his New Year greetings to Kazakh children, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The video was published on Facebook by official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anuar Zhainakov.

In particular, Santa Claus said that children of Kazakhstan made great efforts to be good in the outgoing year. Therefore, they will receive the gifts they like. At the end, he wished a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to the Kazakh children.

Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform correspondent that getting the video greeting from Santa Claus was initiated by the Union of Kazakhstani diplomats. Initially, they asked Santa to greet the children with Down's syndrome. However, he decided to express his seasonal greetings to all children of Kazakhstan.

"We got in touch with our diplomats in Finland, they went to Santa Claus village in Lapland and arranged this video greeting. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Union of Kazakhstani Diplomats wish a happy upcoming New Year to 'sunny' children and all children of Kazakhstan," Anuar Zhainakov said.

The day before, on December 28, the Union of Kazakhstani Diplomats together with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Finland organized a charity event for the children of "Solnechniy Mir" (Sunny World) rehabilitation center, conveyed New Year greetings, and presented them with special gifts.