Santiago hosts 3rd round of Kazakh-Chilean political consultations

SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM The third round of Kazakh-Chilean political consultations was held in the capital of Chile under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ambassador Kairat Umarov and the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Ambassador Gloria Fuente, Kazinform learned from the MFA press office.

During the talks, the parties congratulated each other on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Chile, and discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral relations.

Particular attention was paid to the importance of organizing high-level bilateral visits and strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties. The participants of the talks highly appreciated the creation of the Kazakhstan-Chile Friendship Society last year, whose activities are aimed at expanding cultural and academic exchange.

An exchange of views on the key issues on the global agenda and interaction on multilateral platforms took place. The Parties emphasized the perspectives of developing contacts with the Pacific Alliance, one of the founders of which is Chile, as well as active interaction within the OECD.

On the trade, economic and investment track of cooperation, the parties discussed issues of attracting foreign investors, government measures to modernize the economy and protection of foreign investors. In this regard, the plans of the Chilean company «ME Elecmetal» to implement an investment project in the Republic of Kazakhstan were positively appreciated.