EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:57, 10 December 2016 | GMT +6

    SANY Group to invest in Kazakhstan’s mechanical engineering

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - On December 9 the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in the People's Republic of China Shakhrat Nuryshev and Vice-President of SANY Group corporation Li Jingjing discussed the issues of investment of the Chinese company into the machine-building, transport and logistic industries of Kazakhstan.

    Li Jingjing noted that in the light of the new economic policy of Kazakhstan "Nurly Zhol" and its further interface to the Chinese initiative "Economic Belt of the Silk Road" Kazakhstan is an attractive market for Chinese investments. The parties agreed to have a visit of the representatives of SANY Group to Astana to negotiate the perspective directions of partnership with the relevant authority and potential partners.

    null  

    The Kazakhstan diplomat told the Chinese business delegation about the investment climate and privileges for foreign investors, basic provisions of the Program of Industrialization and Investments between the Governments of PK and People's Republic of China" implemented in Kazakhstan.

    Taking into account the vast experience of SANY Group in the sphere of renewable and alternative power engineering, in particular, of wind and solar energy, Shakhrat Nuryshev invited the company to participate in EXPO-2017 in Astana.

    Tags:
    Business, companies Kazakhstan and China New Economic Policy Nurly Zhol Business Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!