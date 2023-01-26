Sanzhar Tashkenbai brings Kazakhstan gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Sanzhar Tashkenbai captured gold in his final match at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform reports.

According to Sports.kz, in the final Tashkenbai stepped into the ring with Uzbek boxer Shodiyorjon Melikuziev to vie for Men’s -48kg gold medal at the tournament. The Kazakhstani won the final match by the split decision of the judges, while the Uzbek athlete took home silver.

Tashkenbai happens to be the 2022 Asian boxing champion and 2021 Junior World champion.

Five more boxers of Kazakhstan’s national team are set to hold their final matches in Bangkok today, namely Nursultan Altynbek (54kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (57kg), Abzal Serik (67kg), Sabyrzhan Akkalykov (71kg), and Dias Molzhigitov (75kg).

Earlier it was reported that two Kazakhstani boxers Zhasmin Kizatova and Gulsaya Yerzhan also earned their gold medals at the tournament. In total, Kazakhstan’s female boxing team collected nine medals.

The 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships is set to run through January 27.

Photo: sports.kz