Sanzhar Tashkenbai guarantees Kazakhstan 3rd medal at World Boxing Champs

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Sanzhar Tashkenbai crashed Kazuma Aratake of Japan in the men’s quarterfinals at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Sanzhar won by unanimous decision in the 48 kg quarterfinal bout and guaranteed himself at least bronze. It is the country’s third medal at the World Boxing Championships 2023. As earlier reported, Aslanbek Shymbergenov and Nurbek Oralbai also progressed into the semifinals.