ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Sanzhar Tashkenbai crashed Russia’s Edmond Khudoyan in the semifinals at the now-running IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

He won by unanimous decision.

In the finals, Sanzhar will meet Sahil Alahverdovi of Georgia.