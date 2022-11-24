EN
    15:32, 24 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Sapar app developed for Kazakhstani drivers

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national republican roads operator as part of its roads digitalization plans developed the Sapar (travel) app, an offline and online navigation and route planning app, Kazavtozhol press service reports.

    The app displays weather conditions along the route, traffic, roads or lanes closure information, toll pays.

    The users may also assess the quality of motorway service facilities.

    The app also has a built-in live chat and call centre 1403.

    The app can be downloaded from PlayMarket-е, quite soon it will become available at the AppStore.


