    09:25, 26 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Saparbayev visited general regime correctional facility

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Governor of Aktobe region Berdibek Saparbayev visited for the first time KA-168/2 general regime correctional facility, the penal-enforcement system department informs.

    "The aim of the visit is to get familiarized and discuss the further prospects of development of Aktobe region's penal enforcement system. In this regard, the head of the region visited industrial workshops, a multi-disciplinary college and a secondary school where he familiarized with the educational process and the terms of obtaining free vocational and general education by the sentenced persons," Chief of the Penal-Enforcement System Department Ernat Akylzhanov said.

    According to him, the department focuses on providing additional job places for the sentenced persons including their employment after release with the attraction of local businessmen.

