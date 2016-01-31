Sapiyev to propagate sport in all regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Candidate for the Majilis deputy, Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev, who also heads Astana Arlans Boxing Club, says he will be propagating sport in all regions of Kazakhstan. As reported earlier, Sapiyev was included in the list of candidates from Nur Otan People's Democratic Party during the Party's 17th Extraordinary Congress in Astana.

"We have been set an objective to attract 30% of population to mass sport. We need to change the people's attitude towards sport. I will exert every effort to propagate sport in every region," said he.

According to Sapiyev, if Nur Otan nominates him for Majilis deputy, he will agree to join the March 20 elections.