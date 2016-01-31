EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:45, 31 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Sapiyev to propagate sport in all regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Candidate for the Majilis deputy, Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev, who also heads Astana Arlans Boxing Club, says he will be propagating sport in all regions of Kazakhstan. As reported earlier, Sapiyev was included in the list of candidates from Nur Otan People's Democratic Party during the Party's 17th Extraordinary Congress in Astana.

    "We have been set an objective to attract 30% of population to mass sport. We need to change the people's attitude towards sport. I will exert every effort to propagate sport in every region," said he.
    According to Sapiyev, if Nur Otan nominates him for Majilis deputy, he will agree to join the March 20 elections.

    Tags:
    Parliament Majilis Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!