    10:55, 07 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Sara Errani edges Kazakhstani Shvedova out of Volvo Car Open 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Italian Sara Errani defeated Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan in the second round of the Volvo Car Open 2016 in Charleston, U.S.

    The fifth-seed Italian needed 1h 9 min to route the Kazakhstani in straight sets 6-0, 6-3. Shvedova, 28, made two double faults, whereas the Italian made no double faults.

    It is worth mentioning that Shvedova outclassed Russian Evgeniya Rodina in straight sets in the first round.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $753,000.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
