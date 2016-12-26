Sargsyan told about possibility of free trade zone between EEU and Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran and the EEU may enter into a provisional agreement which will lead to creation of a free trade zone, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"The President of Iran expressed interest in conclusion of an interim agreement with the EEU which will lead to formation of a free trade zone. Armenia is actively fostering the negotiation process between the Eurasian Economic Commission and Iran, aiming at soon signature of this agreement", - the Armenian leader said.

Sargsyan told about the last meeting with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani during which they discussed the plans for creation of "the Persian Gulf - the Black Sea" transit corridor, RIA Novosti said.

"Armenia is a unique member of the EEU having overland border with Iran and is putting a focus on development of transport and logistic infrastructures, which due to the current construction of the corridor, will create a platform for convenient and safe entry in the Persian Gulf and further to the Indian Ocean for our EEU partners ", - he explained.