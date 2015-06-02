Sarinzhipov: 20 thousand questions updated in this version of Unified National Testing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 20 thousand questions have been updated in this version of the Unified National Testing, Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov said.

"We have updated about 20 thousand questions. We studied them all first and then made a decision. The majority of the updated questions are aimed assessing logical thinking and application of knowledge. Using this opportunity I would like to wish success everyone who takes part in this test this year," A. Sarinzhipov said.

As earlier reported the Unified National Testing started in Kazakhstan today. It will be held from June 2 through June 8.

As the press service of the Ministry of Education informs, 87 782 children submitted their applications for participation in the Unified National Testing, this is 71% of the total number of school leavers of this year. The school leavers who studied within a 12-year education system will be taking part in the tests for the first time.