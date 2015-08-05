ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "The lists of the winners of the governmental educational grants will have been published by the end of this week," Minister of Education Aslan Sarinzhipov said it opening the meeting of the Republican commission on awarding educational grants.

"All results will be published in mass media immediately after the Commission finishes its work. The information will be also available on the website of the Education Ministry, the websites of the leading mass media and national newspapers," the Minister said and added that in a day or two "all the information will be made public".