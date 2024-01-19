EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:34, 19 January 2024 | GMT +6

    SARS cases on the rise in Zhambyl region

    SARS
    Photo: pixabay.com

    SARS and influenza cases are on the upswing in Zhambyl region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports. 

    The region has registered a total of 160,294 SARS cases since October 1 last year, according to the sanitary epidemiological control department.

    121,995 SARS cases were reported in the region in December 2023 alone, 4-5 times higher than the average figure.

    The virus mostly affects children under 14 – 59.4% or 95,285 of the total cases. Rhinovirus, parainfluenza, adenovirus, RS-virus, bocavirus detected among the region’s population as a result of the monitoring of influenza and non-viral viruses, said Baidilda Shinaliyev, head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of the region.

    During the pre-epidemic season, a total of 97,522 people at risk received vaccines. According to Shinaliyev, the outbreak in virus cases occurred due to extreme changes in weather, strong cold, and reduced immunity.

    Tags:
    Zhambyl region Healthcare
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!