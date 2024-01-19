SARS cases on the rise in Zhambyl region

SARS and influenza cases are on the upswing in Zhambyl region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The region has registered a total of 160,294 SARS cases since October 1 last year, according to the sanitary epidemiological control department.

121,995 SARS cases were reported in the region in December 2023 alone, 4-5 times higher than the average figure.

The virus mostly affects children under 14 – 59.4% or 95,285 of the total cases. Rhinovirus, parainfluenza, adenovirus, RS-virus, bocavirus detected among the region’s population as a result of the monitoring of influenza and non-viral viruses, said Baidilda Shinaliyev, head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of the region.

During the pre-epidemic season, a total of 97,522 people at risk received vaccines. According to Shinaliyev, the outbreak in virus cases occurred due to extreme changes in weather, strong cold, and reduced immunity.