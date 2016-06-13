SAS Airlines Swedish pilots continue strike affecting 27,000 passengers

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - At least 27,000 passengers and 230 flights will be affected on Monday by a continued strike of the Swedish pilots of SAS airlines, SAS said in its press release.

The strike was launched by company's Swedish pilots on Friday.

"Also on Monday, flights operated by SAS with Swedish pilots will be cancelled due to a continued pilot strike. The Swedish pilot union has turned down a second bid by the mediator, which SAS accepted. Flights, operated with Danish and Norwegian pilots, as well as with our partner airlines, are planned to operate as normal. On Monday this affects another 230 flights and 27 000 passengers," the press release read.

The pilots demand a new collective agreement, pay rise of 3.5 percent and greater job security.

On Friday, some 400 pilots walked out in protest after talks between work unions and the SAS ended with no solution.

