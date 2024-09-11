Сasting begins for TV adaptation of Harry Potter: Search for new leads underway

HBO has officially launched the search for the next generation of actors to portray Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in the upcoming TV adaptation of the movie franchise, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The casting call, confirmed by the studio and first announced on Cast it talent, is seeking young actors aged 9 to 11 from the UK and Ireland.

Producers have emphasised that the search will be inclusive, welcoming children of all races, ethnicities, and gender identities to audition for these iconic roles. Aspiring actors are required to submit two videos: the first should feature a short poem or story of their choice, which could be from a favourite book or play, or something original. Notably, participants are asked to avoid selecting any material from the Harry Potter series itself.

The second video should include personal details such as their date of birth, height, and location, along with a brief description of a close relationship they have with a family member, friend, or pet. The first video should be no longer than 30 seconds, and the second should be no more than one minute, with both being in the applicant's natural accent.

The original Harry Potter films, which spanned from 2001 to 2011, grossed over $7.7 billion globally, and the new adaptation seeks to build on this legacy with a new cast and renewed attention to detail.