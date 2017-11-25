Saturday weather forecast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 25, no precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan except for the south and northwest. Several areas of the country will see patches of fog, icy surfaces, and strong winds.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, patchy fog and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Zhambyl region.

In South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s as well.

In the meantime, Mangistau, Aktobe and Pavlodar regions will see patches of fog and slippery surfaces.

As to West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions, patchy fog is also expected there.