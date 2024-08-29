Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company keen to develop cooperation with Kazakhstan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov met with the CEO at the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) Sulaiman AlRumaih, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to intensify cooperation between Kazakhstan and SALIC, including the possibility of implementing promising investment projects in the field of agriculture and the agro-industrial complex in Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Menilbekov informed about the agro-industrial potential of Kazakhstan, investment opportunities in the agricultural sector, as well as Government measures taken to stimulate and attract foreign capital to the country’s economy.

For his part, Sulaiman AlRumaih focused on the activities of the SALIC holding and plans for business development and expressed readiness to establish close cooperation with Kazakh companies and representatives of the agro-industrial sector.

SALIC (Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company) was founded by Royal Decree No. 22 dated April 14, 2009 as a joint stock company owned by the State Investment Fund (PIF). The main task of SALIC is to ensure the food security of Saudi Arabia, food and price stability in the Kingdom by investing in the production of agricultural and livestock products both inside and outside the country.