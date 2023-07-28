Saudi Ambassador to Egypt inaugurates Int’l Forum for Tourism Programs Service and Hotels

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Osama bin Ahmed Nugali, inaugurated yesterday the International Forum for Tourism Programs Services and Hotels in Cairo, SPA reports.

The two-day forum is being held with the participation of 50 Saudi companies and service providers in the fields of Umrah, tourism, transportation, aviation, and hotels as well as a number of Egyptian companies.

Ambassador Nugali toured the exhibition held alongside the forum and was briefed on the services and programs provided by the participating companies to pilgrims and visitors, including those enriching their religious and cultural experience while visiting the Kingdom.

The Saudi ambassador hailed the services and facilities provided by the Saudi companies, which come in light of the leadership’s keenness to ensure comfort for the visitors of the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque, and the holy sites.

Nugali also highlighted the Saudi leadership’s keenness to provide high-quality services to the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites within the Pilgrim Experience Program (PEP), which is part of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030.

The forum aims at enhancing cooperation between Saudi companies that provide services and the Egyptian companies that market them under strategic relations binding the two brotherly countries.