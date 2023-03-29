Saudi ambassador to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Faisal Al-Kahtani, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia on his appointment and noted that this would further strengthen the high-level relationship.

Ambassador Al-Kahtani said that he intends to make every effort for the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation.

During the conversation, the diplomats discussed a number of important issues on the agenda and prospects of Kazakh-Saudi cooperation.

The parties agreed to mutually actively support cooperation in a bilateral and multilateral format.