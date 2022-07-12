Saudi Arabia announces a successful Hajj season

MAKKAH. KAZINFORM Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, governor of the Makkah Region and president of the Central Hajj Committee, said this year’s Hajj season, which welcomed around one million pilgrims for the first time after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, has been a success, Arab News reports.

«I am pleased to announce that this year’s pilgrimage has been successful on the security, service and health fronts,» Prince Khalid said in a report from the state news agency SPA.

There have been no recorded accidents, infections or disease outbreaks during the pilgrimage, he added.

Prince Khalid attributed the success to the extensive financial support, projects and staff that the government dedicated to ensuring a smooth and secure Hajj for pilgrims.

He praised the efforts of the security personnel and medical staff in serving pilgrims coming from all over the world.

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel meanwhile said COVID-19 incidence among pilgrims during this year’s Hajj was limited to 38 individual cases, which were swiftly addressed in accordance with health protocols.

Citing a successful health plan laid out by the authorities, Al-Jalajel also confirmed no disease outbreaks among pilgrims.

He noted that more than 230 health facilities provided specialized medical services to pilgrims across the holy sites. Over 25,000 health practitioners and 2,000 volunteers also served 130,000 pilgrims.

During the Hajj season, medical personnel performed 10 open heart surgeries and conducted more than 187 cardiac catheterizations and 447 kidney dialyzes, said the health minister.

Seha Virtual Hospital served over 2,000 pilgrims.

Al-Jalajel praised the role of the medical staff and their full coordination of services that ensured a safe Hajj.