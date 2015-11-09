EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:21, 09 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Saudi Arabia eyes Russian S-400 missile defense systems - Rostec Head

    None
    None
    DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Saudi Arabia is interested in acquiring Russia's S-400 missile defense systems, but so far only China has signed a contract for their deliveries, the head of Russia's state technologies corporation Rostec said Monday.

    "There are many who want this, including Saudi Arabia, but so far no one has signed a contract except China," Sergei Chemezev said at the Dubai Airshow-2015.

    Source: Sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!