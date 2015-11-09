Saudi Arabia eyes Russian S-400 missile defense systems - Rostec Head

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Saudi Arabia is interested in acquiring Russia's S-400 missile defense systems, but so far only China has signed a contract for their deliveries, the head of Russia's state technologies corporation Rostec said Monday.

"There are many who want this, including Saudi Arabia, but so far no one has signed a contract except China," Sergei Chemezev said at the Dubai Airshow-2015.

Source: Sputniknews.com