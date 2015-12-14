Saudi Arabia officials and religious scholars condemn terrorism, extremism and violence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Saudi Arabia officials and religious scholars strictly condemn terrorism, extremism and violence, an official statement of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kazakhstan reads.

According to the document, the officials and religious scholars of Saudi Arabia strictly condemn terrorism, extremism and violence and deny any link of these phenomena with the values of Islam based on tolerance. The scholars of the KSA believe that the acts of terrorism are not compatible with the values enshrined in Quran and Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad which, in turn, are considered to be sources of the KSA Constitution.

“Saudi Arabia has been still suffering from the acts of terrorism organized by Al-Qaeda and Daesh in 1995 and has been conducting all-round fight with such terroristic organizations.

KSA has adopted criminal legislation through which it could arrest thousands of people suspected in assisting, financing and joining such organizations.

The late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz called for the establishment of an international center to combat terrorism more than 10 years ago out of his firm belief that terrorism can be most effectively fought when nations work closely together in all areas, including the sharing of information.

In 2005, Saudi Arabia hosted the historic Counter-Terrorism International Conference in Riyadh, where more than 55 countries participated and during which the proposal for the establishment of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT) was unanimously adopted. King Abdullah pledged USD 10 million to the United Nations to establish the centre, and in 2011, Saud Arabia signed an agreement with the UN to launch the UNCCT. In August 2014, King Abdullah provided the Centre with a donation of USD 100 million to enhance its capabilities and effectiveness in helping countries combat terrorism.

Saudi Arabia has been warning about danger arising fro the crisis in Syria and Iraq, which, in turn, may contribute to the spread of terrorism. The way to victory over Daesh lies in political resolution of the Syrian crisis and conducting all required reforms in Iraq.

Saudi Arabia is one of the founders of the international military coalition against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. It is also among those countries fighting now with this organization in Syria,” the statement reads.