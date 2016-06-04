Saudi Arabia plans to issue long-term visas to businesspeople from developed countries

RIYADH. KAZINFORM A plan to grant long-term visas to businesspeople from developed countries will be implemented, according to an official from the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Osama Al-Sanusi, undersecretary at the ministry for consular affairs, said the ministry is preparing agreements that would be signed between the Kingdom and such countries. Those organizing trade shows would also be allowed visas. Arrangements were being made to issue these visas online, he said.

Al-Sanusi was speaking Thursday at a meeting in Riyadh with officials from the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC).



The CSC’s Chairman Abdul Rahman Al-Zamil, Secretary General Omar Bahlaiwa and senior officials were present.



Al-Sanusi said that the government realizes the importance of the private sector in boosting trade with important countries. Al-Zamil thanked the foreign ministry officials for their cooperation.

Source: The Arab News