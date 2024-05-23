Saudi Arabia restricts visit visa holders' entry to Makkah during Hajj

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has announced restrictions on visit visa holders' entry to Makkah during the upcoming Hajj, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday. The restriction applies to holders of all types of visit visas, from 23rd May to 21st June, 2024, WAM reports.

In a statement, the ministry said that visit visas do not grant permission to perform Hajj. Visitors currently in Saudi Arabia on visit visas are urged to avoid travel to Makkah during the designated period. Violators will be handed penalties as per the Kingdom's laws and regulations, the statement added.

The authorities are implementing all required measures to ensure the safety and security of authorised pilgrims, allowing them to perform their rituals smoothly, the ministry emphasised.