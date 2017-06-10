Saudi Arabia, Russia and Kazakhstan to continue supporting Vienna deal - minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Falih expressed his confidence on Saturday that Russia, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia will continue to support the agreement among OPEC and non-OPEC countries to cut oil output, Sputnik reports.

"I am looking forward to discussing the [OPEC] agreement [with Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev]... Then we will continue the discussion with our counterpart from Russia [Energy Minister] Alexander Novak. I believe that all three countries will continue to fully support the agreement," Falih told journalists.

The minister noted that he would discuss the implementation of the oil output cut deal with Novak and Bozumbayev later in the day.