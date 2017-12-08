Saudi Arabia, Russia discuss anti-terrorism cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The second round of the Saudi-Russian consultations on combating terrorism was held in Moscow on Thursday, WAM reports.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation to the consultations was headed by the Foreign Ministry's Under-Secretary for Political and Economic Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Adel Siraj Mardad, and the Russian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Counter-Terrorism, Syromolotov Oleg Vladimirovich.

During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them at political, economic and security levels.