Saudi Arabia says 47 executed on terror charges

RIYADH. KAZINFORM: Saudi Arabia executed 47 people on Saturday for terrorism, mostly suspected Al-Qaeda members, Interior Ministry said in a statement broadcast on state television.

State television showed footage of the aftermath of Al-Qaeda attacks in the last decade, media reported.

Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh appeared on television soon after to describe the executions as just, Reuters reported.

Al Arabiya said 45 of those executed were of Saudi nationality, alongside one Chadian and one Egyptian, according to a list of names and nationalities published by the Saudi Press Agency.

The 47 men were based across 12 regions in the kingdom, the interior ministry statement added.

Source: Arab News