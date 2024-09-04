Saudi Arabia shows active interest in upcoming World Nomad Games

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov met with Vice Minister of Sports of Saudi Arabia Bader Al-Kadi. During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia sports sphere, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Ambassador Menilbekov highlighted Kazakhstan’s achievements in sports, including its recent success at the Asian Kyokushin Karate Championships held in Riyadh, where athletes from Kazakhstan took first place among participants from 15 countries.

In addition, the ambassador acquainted the Vice-Minister with the main provisions of the State of the Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan, “Fair Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic growth and Public optimism”, noting that the key points of the Address are a comprehensive plan aimed at economic reforms and a new course for the state, industrialization, diversification, as well as transparency and fairness in the governance system.

After listening to the ambassador, Vice Minister Al-Kadi emphasized the importance of the initiatives voiced in the Address of President Tokayev to ensure the development of Kazakhstan.

The ambassador also conveyed an invitation to the Minister of Sports of Saudi Arabia to take part in the 5th World Nomad Games, which will be held in Astana from September 8 to 13. He noted that representatives of dozens of countries will participate in the competitions, and within the framework of the Games it is planned to hold competitions in 20 competitive and 10 demonstration sports.

The Vice Minister expressed gratitude for the invitation and confirmed Saudi Arabia’s participation in the 5th World Nomad Games.