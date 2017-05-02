Saudi Arabia to bring high-technological projects to Astana EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief of Astana EXPO 2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov has met today with Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid A. Al-Falih, Kazinform reports.

As A.Yessimov noted at the meeting, Saudi pavilion is among the biggest ones at the exhibition.

“The preparations for the EXPO 2017 are at the final stage now. The participating countries are decorating their pavilions. The exhibition is aimed at development of renewable energy sources,” said Yessimov.

According to Khalid A. Al-Falih, the participation of Saudi Arabia in the EXPO 2017 will help strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Saudi Arabia would like to bring high-technological projects to Astana EXPO 2017, namely the items made from carbon,” said the Saudi Minister and added that he will participate in the EXPO 2017 opening ceremony in Astana.