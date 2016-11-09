Saudi Arabia to build a commercial facility in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan are working through the issue of construction of a large commercial facility in Astana, as informed by Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Bakyt Batyrshayev in the briefing today.

"This project will symbolize Saudi Arabia on Kazakhstan land", Bakyt Batyrshayev said. This issue is being considered at the initiative of Saudi Arabia. The diplomat also added that during the October visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to Saudi Arabia the bankers showed interest in developing Kazakhstan's financial market and were keen on participation in the activity of Astana International Financial Center.

In 2017 Saudi bankers will come for a visit. Also the Embassy is working on attraction of Saudi pharmaceutical and medical companies for work in Kazakhstan.