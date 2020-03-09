EN
    12:22, 09 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday over coronavirus

    RIYADH. KAZINFORM - Schools and universities will be closed in Saudi Arabia from Monday until further notice to control the spread of coronavirus, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

    The Saudi Ministry of Education said the «preventive and precautionary» measures were recommended by the health authorities and are designed to protect students and staff, WAM reports.

    The decision covers all educational institutions, including public and private schools, and technical and vocational training institutions.

    «The Minister of Education directed that virtual schools and distance education be activated while the schools are closed to ensure that the educational process continues in an effective and quality manner,» the ministry said.

    The Kingdom's Education Minister, Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh, said that the decision was a precautionary step and added that they are conducting daily and weekly evaluations before returning to school.


