Saudi Arabia to host Entrepreneurship World Cup Finals in November

The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) will host the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) finals in Riyadh, in partnership with Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), SPA reports.

The top 100 startups from around the world will take part in the competition, vying for cash prizes totaling $1 million as well as additional in-kind rewards.

The EWC finals will take place during Biban 24 forum, the Kingdom's premier startup, entrepreneurship, and SMEs forum, scheduled for November 5-9, 2024. Finalists were chosen from a pool of over 16,000 applicants representing 151 countries. These startups demonstrated exceptional performance in their respective national competitions and subsequently participated in a global training camp.

The camp featured 250 of the most promising companies, along with industry experts and support organizations. From this group, the top 100 emerging startups were selected to compete in the finals at Biban 24 for a chance to win.

Aligned with the forum theme, "Global Destination for Opportunities", EWC pitch competition will highlight the entrepreneurial spirit and ingenuity of tomorrow's business leaders.

Established in 2019 by GEN and Misk Foundation, EWC has attracted over 400,000 entrepreneurs from around the globe, offering them opportunities to win financial rewards and expand their businesses. The competition has awarded over $4 million in cash prizes to date.

Monsha'at Governor Sami Ibrahim Alhussaini said: "We are delighted to be hosting the Entrepreneurship World Cup in Riyadh once more. Entrepreneurship is the backbone of our economy, and we take great pride in effecting positive change — not just in Saudi Arabia but around the world — by equipping the businesses and businesspeople of the future with the tools to build a more prosperous tomorrow."