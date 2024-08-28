EN
    Saudi Arabia to host global AI summit in Sep

    Photo credit: SPA

    Saudi Arabia is set to host the third edition of the Global AI Summit from Sept. 10 to 12 at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reports.

    The summit participants will address topics such as innovation and industry within the artificial intelligence field, pivotal moments that will shape a better future for artificial intelligence, artificial intelligence at local and global levels, artificial intelligence ethics, and the impact of artificial intelligence on the development of smart cities.

    The event will bring together 300 speakers, including experts and policymakers, and thought leaders and influencers from 100 countries. It will feature over 120 panel discussions and workshops, during which speakers will delve into globally relevant data and artificial intelligence aspects.
     
     

