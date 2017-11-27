Saudi Arabia to host OIC Health Ministers Conference

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - Saudi Arabia will host the 6th Conference of Health Ministers of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation, OIC, under the theme "Health in All Policies" in Jeddah early next month.

Participants in the conference include delegations headed by Health Ministries from the OIC member states and regional and international observer organisations, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.



The conference will discuss several topics on promoting health systems to achieve the objectives of the OIC Strategic Action Plan on Health 2014-2023, WAM reports.