Saudi Arabian airlines to operate regular flights to 11 Kazakhstani airports

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan delegation held negotiations with the aviation authorities of in ICAN 2019, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee.

In the framework of the «open skies» regime on behalf of the Head of State, Saudi Arabian airlines have now the opportunity to operate regular flights to 11 Kazakhstan airports (Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk, Semey) without restrictions using the fifth degree of freedom of air.

The parties discussed the text of the draft intergovernmental agreement on air traffic and agreed to continue work on its signing.

Also, the parties agreed on further increase in the number of flights between two countries.